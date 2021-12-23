Joan Didion, famed American essayist and novelist, has died

Written by Mirna Alsharif

Nationally acclaimed Writer Joan Didion has died at the age of 87, her publicist confirmed to CNN.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease," said Paul Bogaards in a statement.

Didion, a Sacramento native, moved to New York after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, where she began working for Vogue, according to Bogaards. She then became a journalist and writer, publishing multiple volumes of essays, non-fiction books, memoirs, novels, and screenplays. Her memoir, "The Year of Magical Thinking," won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005, according to Bogaards.

Among the many awards Didion won were the National Book Foundation's Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2007, the American Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Medal in Belles Letters and Criticism in 2005, and the National Medal of Arts and Humanities awarded to her by then-President Barack Obama in 2013, according to a statement.

Didion was married to John Gregory Dunne, with whom she adopted daughter, Quintana Roo. Dunne and Roo died less than two years apart, events she wrote about in her memoirs, according to a statement.

