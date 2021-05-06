'You are wonderful': JFK love letters to Swedish mistress up for sale

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

A series of love letters, handwritten by President John F. Kennedy to his Swedish mistress , are going up for sale at a Boston auction house.

The intimate letters -- addressed to Gunilla von Post, an aristocrat he met weeks prior to his 1953 marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier -- reveal Kennedy describing their time together as a "bright memory of my life."

The eight-page collection , which includes one full letter and two partial messages, come from Von Post's personal collection and are expected to fetch over $30,000. Von Post passed away in 2011 and, prior to her death, penned a 1997 memoir about her relationship with the former president titled "Love, Jack."

Written between 1955 and 1956, the love letters predate Kennedy's presidency. He was serving as a senator in Massachusetts at the time, and the notes were written on United States Senate letterhead.

This photo shows a love letter that John F. Kennedy wrote to a Swedish paramour a few years after he married Jacqueline Bouvier, according to Boston-based RR Auction. The auction house says Kennedy wrote letters to aristocrat Gunilla von Post in 1955 and 1956, and announced, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, that they will be going up for auction. Credit: Nikki Brickett/AP

In them, Kennedy reflected on the pair's romantic trip to Sweden and responded to news that Von Post was set to wed. The future president told Von Post he was "anxious" to see her, calling her "wonderful" in one letter. In another, he signed off simply as "Jack."

Von Post and Kennedy first met in the summer of 1953 in Cannes, just weeks before Kennedy and Bouvier's September 12 wedding. According to RR Auction, they later "spent a very blissful and intimate week consummating the relationship" in Sweden in August 1955 -- almost two years into his marriage.

The auction house also said that "efforts on Kennedy's behalf to end his marriage and to bring her to the United States" were "thwarted by his father, his political ambitions, and Kennedy's and von Post's mutual sensitivity to the miscarriage suffered by Jacqueline in 1955."

Another example of the letters up for auction is pictured here. Credit: Nikki Brickett/AP

In a letter dated February 1956, Kennedy appeared to respond to news of Von Post's own marriage to landowner Anders Ekman. He wrote, "I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S. and you are marrying a farmer."

Referring to the pair's trip to Sweden, he continued, "I was planning to come back again next summer to see you...& now what will happen. In any case let me know what you are going to do."

"If you don't marry come over (to America) as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life -- you are wonderful and I miss you," he concluded.

This photo shows an envelope that John F. Kennedy addressed to his Swedish paramour. Credit: Nikki Brickett/AP

The pair would only see each other one more time, in 1958 at a Waldorf Astoria gala, the auction house said. Both attended with their partners and Von Post was pregnant at the time.

Online bidding for the letters is currently underway and will end May 12. They are part of a larger sale of presidential memorabilia, which also includes autographed photos and personal letters written by Abraham Lincoln.