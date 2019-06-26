Never-before-seen footage from JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's wedding to be shown on TV

Written by By Leah Asmelash Saeed Ahmed, CNN

More than 20 years ago, John F. Kennedy, Jr. married Carolyn Bessette in a secret wedding. Now, footage from the wedding will finally be revealed.

In the footage, filmed by Kennedy, Jr.'s friend Billy Noonan, viewers will see the candlelit dinner, ceremony and reception, along with interviews with family and guests. The two-hour special will air on TLC on July 13.

"Carolyn has changed my life in a way I never thought was possible," Kennedy, Jr. is heard saying in an exclusive clip. "Just made me tonight the happiest man alive."

Howard Lee, president of TLC, said in a statement that the company is proud to share these intimate moments of "American royalty" with its audience.

"This special celebration encapsulates their fairytale wedding weekend as the public has never seen, and we are honored to share it with our passionate viewers," he said.