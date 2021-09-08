Jennifer Aniston unveils new hair care brand, LolaVie

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who made "The Rachel" one of the 1990s' most iconic hairstyles, is sharing her hair care secrets with the world.

After teasing a new venture called LolaVie on Instagram last week, the "Friends" star has unveiled the brand and its first product, a "glossing detangler," through its website.

Referencing Aniston's nickname Lola, the line is advertised as vegan and cruelty-free. The actress was "heavily involved" in everything from product development to creative direction, according to a press release.

The brand appears to focus on natural ingredients, with its detangling spray made from ingredients including chia seeds, lemons and vegetable-derived ceramides, among others. The line also claims to be free from silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten and preservatives. The use of bamboo essence will help reduce water consumption, in order to "protect the planet's most precious resource," the press release stated.

LolaVie's debut product, a glossing detangler. Credit: Walkup Studio/Courtesy LolaVie

LolaVie's debut product is a spray that claims to detangle locks, increase shine and protect hair from damage. Priced at $25, it comes in a sleek white bottle and contains exfoliating botanicals.

Aniston sparked widespread speculation last week that she was launching a beauty brand after she tagged LolaVie in an Instagram post that was simply captioned: "Something's coming." A 2019 trademark filing for the name LolaVie covers "non-medicated preparations for the care of the skin, hair, nails and body; bath gel; shower gel; deodorants for personal use," as well as "lotions." The label's Instagram account revealed few further details at the time, with its first post simply showing a picture of bamboo shoots in a glass jar.

Aniston became synonymous with the layered, highlighted hairstyle seen during the early seasons of "Friends." Originally created by hairstylist Chris McMillan, "The Rachel" style became a beauty touchstone of the 1990s and was named after her character Rachel Green.