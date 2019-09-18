YouTuber Jeffree Star's latest transformation has the internet in a frenzy

Written by By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

Jeffree Star got a makeover, and his fans are saying he's unrecognizable.

For those unfamiliar, Star is a YouTube personality with 15.9 million subscribers who's best known for his extravagant makeup looks. Star is a makeup artist with his own line of cosmetics, appropriately named Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

When a YouTube video dropped this week of Star getting a "bro makeover," the internet lost its mind. Ethan and Grayson Dolan, collectively known as The Dolan Twins, transformed Jeffree Star into Jeff Dolan, their long-lost fictional brother. The 19-year-old twins are a comedy duo who have 10.4 million followers on YouTube.

In the video, titled, "Switching Lives With The Dolan Twins," Star traded his lashes and blonde wig for dark, short hair and a session at the gym.

"Today is going to be really trying for me," Star said in the video. "I don't know what's going to happen but I want to test myself and put myself in a different head space."

Of course, the tables had to be turned. In a subsequent video , Star transformed the twins into, well, himself.

After the makeover it's hard to tell the difference between the three men, proving that the power of makeup knows no bounds.