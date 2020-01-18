Haute couture fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier announces his retirement from runway

Written by Alaa Elassar, CNN

Jean Paul Gaultier, one of fashion's most iconic designers, has announced his retirement from the runway after a 50-year career in the fashion industry.

The 67-year-old French couture designer made the announcement in a sweet and cheerful Twitter video on Friday.

The news came after Gaultier announced a major 50th-anniversary haute couture show, which will take place at the Théatre du Châtelet on January 22 during Paris Fashion Week.

"Now I'm going to share something with you," Gaultier said after giving out details about the upcoming show. "This will be my last haute couture show, my last Gaultier Paris show. Be there, you can't miss it."

Still, the designer assured fans that his retirement does not spell the end for Gaultier Paris.

"Stay tuned, Gaultier Paris will go on, the haute couture continues," Gaultier said in the video announcement. "I have a new concept, I'll tell you all about it later, all the little secrets. To be continued."