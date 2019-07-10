Written by Emily Dixon, CNN

James Dyson, founder of the high-end appliance company that shares his surname, has reportedly bought the largest, most expensive apartment in Singapore. The purchase anticipates Dyson's move to the city state, as the company works on adding an electric car to its range of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, hand dryers, heaters and fans.

The British entrepreneur and his wife, Deirdre Dyson, bought the Wallich Residence "super penthouse" in Singapore's tallest building, Guoco Tower, for $73.8 million Singapore dollars ($54.2 million), according to the local Business Times newspaper.

The 21,000-square-foot apartment, which spans three floors, is the "largest non-landed residence in Singapore," according to the property listing . It boasts a range of luxurious amenities, including "an exclusive private swimming pool, cabana, jacuzzi room, bar facilities, and entertainment room."

James Dyson and his wife, Deirdre Dyson, bought the property for $73.8 million Singapore dollars. Credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images

The Dysons will also have access to a concierge team able to charter the entrepreneur a private jet or yacht, or organize dinner party catering, the property listing suggests, as well as "specialist designers and architects" to kit out the apartment to their liking.

In a statement sent to CNN, a Dyson spokesperson said: "Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the Company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there."

Dyson provoked controversy in January when the company announced its move from the UK to Singapore, following James Dyson's outspoken support for Britain's exit from the European Union. The company denied the move was influenced by Brexit, saying in a statement: "This shift has been occurring for some time and will quicken as Dyson brings its electric vehicle to market."