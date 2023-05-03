Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala for celebrating Karl Lagerfeld

Written by Issy Ronald, CNN

Jamil, best known for starring in NBC's "The Good Place," wrote on Instagram that "Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors."

CNN has reached out to Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which organize the Met Gala, for comment.

Celebrities, fashion elite and New York's high society walked the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, wearing extravagant outfits that paid homage to Lagerfeld, who was best known for transforming Chanel into one of the world's most valuable fashion houses during his time as its creative director.

But for all his influence as a designer, he was also a controversial figure, making a number of disparaging statements that upheld narrow standards of beauty or cast criticism on the #MeToo movement.

He also sparked outrage in 2017 when he criticized then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel for offering refuge to people fleeing conflict.

"This isn't about cancel culture," Jamil added in a caption, explaining her post. "It's not even about Karl. It's about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far."

She added that "slippery tactics and double standards like this" contribute to an erosion of trust toward liberals.

Jamil, whose body positivity Instagram account "I Weigh" has more than a million followers, previously criticized the Met Gala in October, calling the theme a "disappointing double standard" in the industry and pointing out that Lagerfeld's comments were recent.