Inside Ivy Getty's high-fashion, star-studded wedding

Written by Kristen Rogers, CNN

Artist and model Ivy Love Getty put a high-fashion spin on the idea of a city hall wedding.

Getty, the great granddaughter of late billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel Saturday on the ornate steps of San Francisco's City Hall, walking down the aisle in a sparkling John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture gown covered in mirror shards, according to Vogue

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the star-studded ceremony, at which actor Anya Taylor-Joy (the maid of honor), singer Olivia Rodrigo and California Governor Gavin Newsom were among the attendees.

Getty poses in her wedding dress and accessories before the ceremony. Credit: Jose Villa/Vogue

"It's just like everything I could have dreamed of and more," Getty told Vogue. "So it's wild when something so magical comes true because you've thought about it but didn't actually think it would."

Getty's wedding style choices included references to her grandmother, who raised her and -- like Getty's father -- died in 2020. An embroidered couture veil and headdress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Getty's grandmother's jewelry were the finishing touches on the bridal look. The Persian rug-carpeted rotunda at the hall was another nod to her grandmother.

The bridesmaids dressed in gray-lilac satin Maison Margiela gowns. Even Getty's pet Chihuahua, Blue, was dressed to the nines as he delivered the wedding rings per Pelosi's request.

The newlyweds stand among some of their wedding party. Credit: Jose Villa/Vogue

The couple's union was the culmination of an opulent, event-filled wedding weekend, which included a picnic lunch where Getty wore an archived Alexander McQueen gown.

Among the festivities was a British Invasion Mod Party held Thursday night at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco (where party-goers were reportedly required to show Covid-19 vaccination cards). Event planner Stanlee Gatti transformed the space into a silvery nightclub with 1968 sci-fi film "Barbarella" in mind. Donning '60s hallmarks such as go-go boots, sequins and big hair, guests danced the night away to music DJed by Mark Ronson and performances by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Getty was the sartorial chameleon of the night: Styled by Carrie Goldberg of CLG Creative, the oil heiress wore a vintage Emanuel Ungaro dress with coral and diamond earrings from Stephen Russell, and a vintage Emilio Pucci dress and D'Accori shoes. The outfits were references to '60s style icons Mary Quant, Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton, Goldberg said to Vogue.

"We agreed that nothing should play it safe, and that we should focus on turning up the volume on the '60s vibe Ivy's so inspired by," Goldberg told the outlet.