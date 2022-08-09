Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84

Written by Hilary Clarke, CNN Contributors Junko Ogura, CNN Irene Nasser, CNN

Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84. He died of cancer on August 5, his office confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

A funeral service has already been held with his family and close friends, his office said, adding that a memorial ceremony will not be held, in line with Miyake's wishes.

