Apfel confirmed the news on her Instagram account, before posting a picture of the Barbie accompanied by the caption, "Isn't she cute?" The doll comes dressed in the same emerald-green suit and ruffled collar the nonagenarian wears on the cover of her new book, "Accidental Icon ," and sports Apfel's signature elaborate jewelry and thick-rimmed glasses.

"Iris Apfel is a fashion role model for Barbie with her singular style vision, entrepreneurial spirit and independence," Mattel said in a statement. "Her long-spanning career makes her the perfect subject of a one-of-a-kind doll, the highest honor Barbie bestows."

While the doll is not for sale, two "Styled By" Barbies will go on sale this fall. The dolls will miniature pieces inspired by Apfel's Rara Avis accessories brand.

Apfel mentioned that a Barbie was being made in her likeness during an interview with CNN Style last September. At the time, she said she found the project "totally hysterical."

Despite being born almost four decades before Barbie first appeared in 1959, Apfel appears remarkably wrinkle-free as a doll. Nonetheless, the move marks the latest attempt by its manufacturer, Mattel, to diversify the Barbie range.

The Barbie of Kahlo, however, fueled controversy over its well-defined eyebrows (Kahlo was known for having a unibrow) and inaccurately light eyes.

On Instagram, actress Salma Hayek, who played Kahlo in the 2002 biopic "Frida," wrote : "#fridakahlo never tried to be or look like anyone else. She celebrated her uniqueness. How could they turn her into a Barbie(?)"