America's designers take center stage at the US presidential inauguration

Written by Allyssia Alleyne, CNN Contributors Tawanda Scott, CNN

America's fashion industry was given a boost of confidence on inauguration day as President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and future First Lady Jill Biden attended the day's events wearing designs from the country's designers.

Harris stepped out wearing two black designers: Christopher John Rogers, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Sergio Hudson of South Carolina.

Rogers and Hudson are among the most buzzed-about Black designers working today, with both having dressed former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, as well as Rihanna and Beyoncé. While the pair are both known for their inventive use of color and dramatic silhouettes, Harris went for more pared-down look, in line with her usual, more minimal sensibilities.

President-elect Biden and the Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, both wore suits by Ralph Lauren, a standard-bearer for luxury Americana for more than 40 years.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the inauguration ceremony. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jill Biden, meanwhile, wore a blue tweed coat with velvet cuffs, and a dress embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls (as well as a matching face mask) designed by Colorado-born designer Alexandra O'Neill of the emerging American label Markarian.

Founded in 2017, the luxury brand, whose A-list clientele includes Lizzo, Priyanka Chopra and Kate Hudson, works on a made-to-order basis out of New York City's historic Garment District.

A sketch of Jill Biden's inauguration ensemble by Alexandra O'Neil of Markarian. Credit: Courtesy of Markarian NYC

The choice of American designers is a marked shift from the last administration, with Melania Trump's standing preference for established European designers, including Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel. (Trump left the White House for the last time this morning in a buttoned-up Chanel suit.)