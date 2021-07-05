How to watch the latest haute couture shows at Paris Fashion Week

Written by CNN Style Staff

Hot on the heels of the menswear shows, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week opens today with a four-day schedule of events including a combination of livestreamed and physical shows.

Dior, Chanel and Zuhair Murad are among the houses hosting in-person shows this season.

Balenciaga is also set to join the schedule this week, presenting a couture collection for the first time in over 50 years.

Meanwhile, New York-based label Pyer Moss will make history when the brand's founder and creative head Kerby Jean-Raymond becomes the first Black American designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week. His show -- while staged at the former home of Madam C.J. Walker in Irvington New York the day before -- will close the event with a livestream on Friday evening Paris local time.

Born in 1867, Walker was a self-made Black entrepreneur and social activist. She made her fortune by creating a line of haircare and beauty products for Black women.

Schiaparelli will be the first brand to present its new collection via digital video on Monday. Other brands unveiling new collections include Iris Van Herpen, Giorgio Armani and Fendi.

A look from the Iris Van Herpen couture show in Paris in July 2019. Credit: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

Couture is regarded as the highest category of of high fashion. One-of-a-kind garements are handcrafted by teams of skilled artisans, with some pieces taking weeks or even months to complete. The couture fashion shows happen twice a year, in January and July. Gowns first seen on the runways are often spotted later at red carpet events including the Oscars.

Watch all the livestreamed shows at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week here.

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3