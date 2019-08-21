Jessie Yeung , CNN Written by

An umbrella. A bauhinia flower. A bleeding eye.

These icons have taken on new significance in the Hong Kong protests -- and now, a number of demonstrators are getting them inked onto their bodies.

The pro-democracy movement, which is heading towards its 12th consecutive weekend, has inspired a wave of protest art . Posters, banners and fliers have offered protesters a way to spread their message, appeal to international audiences and satirize the embattled government and police force.

Tattoos are the next step, illustrating the demonstrators' creativity and dogged commitment to the movement. While last weekend's protests were largely peaceful, violence over the past two months has escalated on both sides.

One local tattoo artist, who asked not to be named for fear of backlash, offered free Hong Kong-themed tattoos throughout July. Designs included the bauhinia flower featured on the territory's emblem and flag, and two cleverly arranged Chinese characters that mean either "Hong Kong" or "add oil" -- a local rallying cry -- depending on which direction they're facing.

The tattooist estimates that about 100 people took up his offer. Some, he said, were simply attracted by the free tattoo, but others got inked as a symbol of their dedication to the movement. One client told him he wanted to commemorate the event, and pass the story on to his children.

Another image that has gained notoriety among demonstrators is that of a bloody eye or eye patch, which spread rapidly after a female protester's eye was badly injured on August 11. Protesters claim she was shot with a projectile by police, and the incident sparked huge outrage. The next day, thousands occupied the city's international airport wearing eye patches and holding posters and signs depicting the injury. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

The image has also inspired tattoos. One striking design, posted on Instagram by Hong Kong-based tattoo artist Rich Phipson, shows an eye, drawn in thick black lines, a drop of blood falling from the pupil.

Tattoo artist Zada Lam is quickly becoming known for his geometric designs of bauhinia flowers and umbrellas, which first became a significant protest symbol during the 2014 Umbrella Movement. The pro-democracy "Umbrella Revolution" was the largest protest movement Hong Kong had seen at the time, and shut down parts of the city for months.

Umbrellas have continued as a protest staple in recent months, often acting as shields against tear gas and riot police.

Yellow umbrellas have become particularly ubiquitous with the pro-democracy movement, appearing on posters, social media and public mosaics of Post-It notes, nicknamed Lennon walls.

Lam estimates that over 100 people have been tattooed with his protest-themed designs, which he also offered for free in the months of June and July.

"Some of the clients are getting (the tattoos) for the same reason I offered them -- they want to memorialize this moment and everything they witnessed," Lam said in a phone interview. "This tattoo can help them remember the Hong Kong of today, the things that have happened. They want to express how much they love Hong Kong, love this place."

Protesters have chosen a range of other designs, from Chinese script tattoos reading "Never give up" to tattoos of the protective hard hats worn at protests. One 21-year-old, Rachel Lam, even got a tattoo of a girl in a gas mask with tear gas floating around her -- a reference to the copious amounts of the gas fired by police this summer.

"This tattoo represents the dream that I had, which I will never forget," Lam told CNN in an Instagram message, adding that she has been hit with tear gas at recent protests.

A tattoo of a gas mask and tear gas in Hong Kong. Credit: Cattoys.tattoo/Instagram

Tattoos have long been taboo in Hong Kong, as they were closely associated with organized crime groups known as triads. However, in recent years perceptions shifted as tattoos became more popular.

There's a growing number of tattoo artists in the city, and a distinctly whimsical local style has emerged.

The protest-themed tattoos act as public statements of dedication and belief -- particularly striking in a time when most demonstrators are trying to conceal their identities.

Many wear face masks and goggles to obscure their faces at protests, and are wary of being identified by cameras or by other tracking methods. This fear of being caught has ramped up as authorities have cracked down and made hundreds of arrests -- but the permanency of the tattoos will forever connect protesters with the movement.

Zada Lam said that aside from offering people a way to express their beliefs, the protest tattoos are a reminder of community, and of the hundreds of thousands who have marched all throughout the summer.

"You can remember how many people stood together. I think it's a positive thing, to make people realize -- you're not alone. Everyone's beside you, everyone's supporting everybody. This is what my clients and I think," he said.

Young students and teenagers have become the face of the movement -- they are often on the front lines at protests, and are figureheads in political parties like Demosisto. Many of those getting protest tattoos appear to be young -- but the artists spoken to by CNN also report having clients from other demographics and corners of society, a sign of how widespread support for the movement is.

Some clients are well into middle age -- in their 40s and 50s -- according to Zada Lam. Some even work for Hong Kong's government, which protesters accuse of inaction and bullheadedness. These government employees feel less able than young people to be on the front lines, so they take a stance by getting tattoos, he said.

On Lam's Instagram page, the tattooist shares anonymous messages from Hong Kong protesters in captions next to defiant tattoos.