Written by Rory Smith, CNN

Han Solo's jacket -- the one worn by Harrison Ford in the Star Wars Film "The Empire Strikes Back" -- could fetch over a million dollars when it hits the auction block in September.

The jacket will be part of an upcoming sale of rare film and TV memorabilia that will include, among other items, the robe that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) wore in "Fight Club" and Rose's (Kate Winslet) farewell letter from "Titanic." The sale will be held by Prop Store at London's BFI IMAX on Sept. 20, 2018.

Rose's farewell letter from "Titanic." Credit: Prop Store

"Our auction will once again raise the bar, presenting some of the most iconic cinematic artifacts of our time," said Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane in a statement.

Among the 600 lots to be auctioned will be Marty McFly's hoverboard from "Back to the Future II," which is expected to go for up to £50,000 ($66,000), and the costume worm by Johnny Depp in "Edward Scissorhands," which could fetch upwards of £80,000 ($105,000).

Marty McFly's hoverboard from "Back to the Future Part II." Credit: Prop Store

After Han Solo's jacket -- the priciest piece being auctioned -- the second most expensive item is another bit of cinematic history worn by Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones' signature fedora from "Raiders of the Lost Ark," estimated to go for up to £300,000 ($397,000). Jones' bullwhip from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" could sell for another £70,000 ($92,000).

Lower priced items will also be on the block. A crew jacket from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is expected to sell for up to £300 ($400), while a pair of Olivander Wand Boxes from "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" is estimated at £400 ($530).

The costume of Edward Scissorhands. Credit: Prop Store