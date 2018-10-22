Japan's 38-guest luxury floating hotel

Written by CNN Staff

This hotel has only 19 rooms, but the sea view is guaranteed from all of them: Guntu is a luxury cruise ship sailing through the Seto Inland Sea in the Setouchi region of Japan, about 100 miles west of Osaka.

The ship, which is named after a local species of blue crab, was designed by architect Yasube Horibe as a ryokan, a type of traditional Japanese guest house. Wood dominates the minimalistic, clutter-free interiors, created to convey a sense of serenity and detachment from urban life.

"I would be extremely glad if the passengers who come on board with us are able to experience the luxury of time - luxury of not doing anything," Yasube Horibe told CNN.

Sushi is the star of the menu, supervised by Kenzo Sato of Tokyo's Shigeyoshi restaurant fame and centered around the guest.

A view from one of the 19 suites.

"In regard to the dining style, there is absolutely no time constraints. You can eat whenever you feel like eating. You can stay for as long as you'd like. You can even choose the ingredients. These are the characteristics of the cuisine available aboard," added Horibe.

During the cruise, guests can visit local islands and choose from a variety of activities that include a morning walk through a quarry, being a fisherman for a day and participating in local festivals throughout the seasons.

"My job here really is to bring out the best of the beauty this place already offers - and what I can do in order to achieve this."

Attention for detail and appreciation of aesthetics, cornerstones of Japanese culture, are summarized by the color chosen for the hull of the ship. "Although it's silver, on a cloudy day, it would look white, blending in with the color of the clouds and the sea. When the evening sun is reflected on it, it will harmonize perfectly with the red surface of the water. Just like that - everything was carefully designed so as to blend into the surroundings of the Seto Inland Sea," said Horibe.

