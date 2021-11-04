Macaulay Culkin makes surprise runway appearance at star-studded Gucci show

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Macaulay Culkin often shirks the spotlight, but he made a surprise appearance Tuesday as a runway model for Gucci.

Joined on the catwalk by stars-turned-models Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith, the "Home Alone" actor looked at ease in a vibrant outfit as the label took over Hollywood Boulevard for its Gucci Love Parade show.

Striding over Hollywood's famous terracotta stars with his hands tucked in his pockets, Culkin donned a pair of wide-legged camel pants, a Hawaiian shirt and glossy floral bomber jacket for the show. His outfit was accessorized with a pair of caramel sunglasses, a Gucci logo belt and studded clogs.

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin was a surprising addition to Gucci Love Parade's roster of models. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The eclectic show was dominated by bright '70s prints, sharply tailored menswear and statement dresses covered in bold feathers and ruffles. Leto, who has a longstanding relationship with the Italian fashion house, wore a double-breasted gray blazer with no shirt, white lace-up pants, heeled boots and retro-inspired glasses.

Actor Jared Leto wore vintage-inspired glasses for his turn on the runway. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Musician Phoebe Bridgers also made an appearance in a Jackie Kennedy-esque pillbox hat . Known for her black and white ensembles, the singer-songwriter wore a long dark silk jacket with white piping -- accessorized with a matching collar. Wearing black lace gloves, she carried a small briefcase and walked down the runway in snake-print boots.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers dressed in a monochrome look, complete with sunglasses and a pillbox hat. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Turner-Smith's outfit, meanwhile, was among the evening's most eye-catching. Emerging like a bird of paradise, she wore a gigantic dress covered in orange and maroon feathers. A collar of shocking green feathers provided contrast alongside chunky turquoise glasses, and she held a golden mini clutch in black latex gloves as she strutted down the runway.

Model Jodie-Turner Smith appeared in one of the evening's statement designs, wearing a colorful feathered gown. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images