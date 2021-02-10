Dreamy photos from around the world offer the chance to escape without leaving home

Chloe Melas , CNN Written by

Gray Malin's photographs are just what we all need right now. With global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, venturing to far off lands or even a trip to see loved ones seems almost unattainable. But for the last decade, Malin's work has transported viewers to all seven continents.

From the aerial beach photos that brought him international acclaim, to more whimsical moments, like the time he photographed llamas covered in balloons in Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, he's managed to live up to his catch phrase "make every day a getaway."

Malin hopes his photos can remind us all of brighter days ahead. "My artwork has become meaningful to many because it offers a sense of escape, something which we all need now more than ever while confined to our homes," he said in a phone interview.

Colorful umbrellas, joyful beachgoers, and beautiful ocean waves decorate this image of East Hampton, shot in 2019. Credit: Gray Malin

"I am thrilled to release my first career retrospective book, which provides joy and escapism during a time when no one can travel to their dream destinations. I hope that the images in this book bring back memories of trips past and inspire travels to come."

Malin's ambitious travel photography practice started with a helicopter ride over Miami's South Beach in 2011. It was there Malin discovered the beauty of the beach from above, and it inspired him to photograph the world's beaches by daring to dangle from door-less helicopters.

Since then, Malin has traveled to over 25 countries, photographing the world's most picturesque ski resorts, urban parks, and golf courses, and pursuing conceptual projects in Antarctica, Namibia and Bhutan.

"Gray Malin: The Essential Collection," published by Abrams, is out on May 4, 2020. Credit: Gray Malin