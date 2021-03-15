Grammys 2021: Best red carpet fashion moments

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Contributors Natalie Yubas, CNN

As we've come to expect, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards adopted a part-digital 'hybrid' format for Sunday night's ceremony, resulting in a mixture of physical red carpet looks and glamorous at-home fashion.

But, as ever, the music awards' style was brighter, bolder and more colorful than most of its film and TV counterparts.

While many nominees watched from home, performers and award presenters arrived in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And they weren't about to miss a rare opportunity for a red carpet moment.

Noah Cyrus, nominated for this year's best new artist award, produced perhaps the most meme-worthy moment of the night in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. On social media, the singer -- and younger sister of Miley, herself a former Grammy nominee -- drew comparisons to everything from an enormous oyster and a duvet, to a crumpled-up tissue and a cauliflower.





















K-pop band BTS, nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category, dressed in a variety of Louis Vuitton outfits.

Taylor Swift in an Oscar de la Renta floral ensemble. Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty Images

Elsewhere, floral motifs hinted at rebirth and renewal, with Taylor Swift opting for a gown embroidered with a veritable bouquet of flowers (and a matching face mask). Anderson Paak and DaBaby also rocked floral tailoring, while Jacob Collier opted for a bright flowery shirt under hot pink suit.

Jhene Aiko in a pretty-in-pink ensemble by Giambattista Valli. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

He was one of a number of stars to wear pink, which ranged in tone from Debi Nova's eye-popping gown and Jhene Aiko's voluminous number. Brother-and-sister Finneas and Billie Eilish also went for differing shades of pink, the former with a dandyish ribbon tie and wide lapels, and the latter in a boxy patterned shirt and matching pants, mask and bucket hat.

Dua Lipa, nominated for six Grammys including the prestigious record of the year, was the embodiment of glamour, arriving on the red carpet in a shimmery floor length gown with a butterfly motif by Versace.

Dua Lipa arrives to the Grammys in Versace. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The spring palettes occasionally ventured into fluorescence, one of the standout trends at last year's Grammys thanks to the likes of Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. Megan Thee Stallion arrived in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a giant bow and thigh-high slit, while triple-nominee Doja Cat opted for a daring Roberto Cavalli gown that started as a moto-inspired leather jacket with a plunging zip, and ended with a green neon feather train.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Grammys on March 14, 2021. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Doja Cat arrives on the red carpet in Roberto Cavalli. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fellow best new artist nominee Phoebe Bridgers took a markedly different -- though no less eye-catching -- approach in a skeleton gown by Thom Browne, complete with "bones" embroidered from crystals and pearls.

Phoebe Bridgers arrives to the Grammys in a signature skeleton suit, this one by designer Thom Browne. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny attends the Grammys in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The menswear was a little less adventurous, with host Trevor Noah in Gucci among the stars opting for a no-frills black-tie. But there were flashes of fun too, from Bad Bunny's beanie with -- true to his name -- playful pointy ears, to Harry Styles' feather boa, which he paired with a Gucci leather suit to open the ceremony with a performance of "Watermelon Sugar."

Fashion icon Harry Styles' paired his black leather suit with a feather boa. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of the night's best-dressed ensembles, BTS, meanwhile arrived in coordinated Louis Vuitton looks, which ranged from tie-wearing formality to a tan-colored hoodie and white sneakers.

