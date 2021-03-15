Grammys 2021: Best fashion moments

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Contributors Natalie Yubas, CNN

As we've come to expect, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards adopted a part-digital 'hybrid' format for Sunday night's ceremony, resulting in a mixture of physical red carpet looks and glamorous at-home fashion.

But, as ever, the music awards' style was brighter, bolder and more colorful than its many of its film and TV counterparts.

While many nominees watched from home, performers and award presenters arrived in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And they weren't about to miss a rare opportunity for a red carpet moment.

Fashion icon Harry Styles' paired his black leather suit with a feather boa. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dua Lipa arrives to the Grammys in Versace. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Doja Cat arrives on the red carpet in Roberto Cavalli. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus, nominated for this year's best new artist award, produced perhaps the most meme-worthy moment of the night in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. On social media, the singer -- and younger sister of Miley, herself a former Grammy nominee -- drew comparisons to everything from an enormous oyster and a duvet, to a crumpled-up tissue and a cauliflower.

Fluorescent colors, one of the standout trends at last year's Grammys thanks to the likes of Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, were also back in force this year. Debi Nova opted for eye-popping pink, while Megan Thee Stallion arrived in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a giant bow and thigh-high slit. Dua Lipa, nominated for six Grammys including the prestigious record of the year, was the embodiment of glamour, arriving on the red carpet in a shimmery floor length gown with a butterfly motif by Versace.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Grammys on March 14, 2021. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzo, one of this year's Grammy Awards presenters, poses in a strapless figure-hugging gown. Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Triple-nominee Doja Cat meanwhile opted for a daring Roberto Cavalli gown, that started as a moto-inspired leather jacket with a plunging zip, and ended with a green neon feather train. And fellow best new artist nominee Phoebe Bridgers took a markedly different -- though no less eye-catching -- approach in a skeleton gown by Thom Browne.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Phoebe Bridgers arrives to the Grammys in a signature skeleton suit, this one by designer Thom Browne. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Noah Cyrus stunned in Schiaparelli Couture. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The menswear was a little less adventurous, with host Trevor Noah in Gucci among the stars opting for a no-frills black-tie. But there were flashes of fun too, from DaBaby's floral print suit to Bad Bunny's beanie with -- true to his name -- playful pointy ears. Harry Styles opened the ceremony performing "Watermelon Sugar" wearing a Gucci leather suit paired with a feather boa.

Bad Bunny attends the Grammys in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One of the night's best-dressed ensembles, BTS, meanwhile arrived in coordinated Louis Vuitton looks, which ranged from tie-wearing formality to a tan-colored hoodie and white sneakers.

This story will be updated throughout the evening with more of the awards' best fashion moments,