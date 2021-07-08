Editor’s Note: Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

“Did you miss me?” Kristen Bell’s voice asks, almost threateningly, in the trailer of the new “Gossip Girl.” “I know I have missed you.”

And just like that, the TV drama that turned the schemes and betrayals of a group of elite kids at a private school in Manhattan’s Upper East Side into a cultural phenomenon is back. Sort of.

Today, HBO Max is premiering the reboot of the iconic 2007-2012 CW series – dubbed at one point “The Greatest Show of Our Time” by New York magazine – with a 12-episode season that picks up a decade later, relies heavily on Instagram (that’s where Gossip Girl does all her dirt-dishing gossip now), and has been hailed as G.G. 2.0.

In layman’s terms, that means a revival tailored to the more sensitive and socially aware tastes of today’s Gen Z: less about teens destroying one another in all sorts of toxic, often problematic ways (sometimes for the mere fun of it), and more about the struggle to do the right thing while living in a world of privilege, clout-chasers and designer handbags.

Diversity and representation have come to the forefront too (identity-wise, at least – everyone is still incredibly wealthy, beautiful and decidedly thin), which is a definite improvement from the mostly white, cisgender and heterosexual casting of the original series.

That means no more frenemies Serena van der Woodson (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), and no Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). Instead, the new crew of OTT 17-year-olds includes Black half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander), a benevolent social media influencer, and Zoya (Whitney Peak) a middle-class, scholarship student new to Constance Billard School (now a coed school); bisexual party boy Max (Thomas Doherty); and a tight circle of friends and enemies of different races and sexual orientations – plus Bell as the Machiavellian narrator.

“I think of it like the Marvel universe,” Josh Safran, the reboot’s showrunner and a writer and executive producer for its predecessor, told Entertainment Tonight in a 2019 interview. “It’s not a continuation or a sequel. It truly just is looking at a different angle.”

The shift was unavoidable given how times have changed and how deeply controversial some of the original story lines were. But in trying to be a “woke” version of the high-gloss high drama Serena and her cohort thrived on, this new iteration might not quite match that “every parent’s nightmare” appeal of the first “Gossip Girl.”

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith star in "Gossip Girl."

Reinventing the ‘mean teen’ genre

Despite its many issues, the 2007 “Gossip Girl” can be credited for forever reshaping the teen drama genre.

The show was for and about young people but, more than any series before it (with maybe the exception of “The O.C,” which ended the same year “Gossip Girl” dropped, and shared the same creator, Josh Schwartz), it treated its subjects as wordly adults – albeit deeply damaged ones.

“It’s true that ‘Gossip Girl’ was a show oriented at teens, but it was so smart, fun, sexy and tuned in to the culture in a way that made it impossible for adults to ignore, and that other teen shows don’t always quite capture,” Tyler McCall, editor-in-chief of website Fashionista and amateur “Gossip Girl” historian wrote in an email. “It treated its audience as being savvy and engaged, which makes it much more rewatchable than, say, a ‘90210.’”

The spoiled Upper East Siders were sexually active, incredibly catty, drank as much as (if not more) than their absent parents and took drugs. They were technically in school, but most of the action happened in bars, clubs and hotel rooms.

They also dressed like grown-ups, from Chad’s stylish suits to Blair’s impeccable sheath dresses and Serena’s couture pieces, completely dismissing the teenage wardrobe of jeans and sneakers you’d seen in “My So-Called Life,” “Dawson’s Creek” or “Party of Five.”

“I think the biggest impact ‘Gossip Girl’ had on teen shows was in terms of the fashion – especially for shows like ‘Euphoria’ or ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ which I think followed in that same vein of having highly identifiable and, in the case of the former, trend-setting style on a TV show for teens,” Tyler said.

AF archive/Alamy Stock Photo The original cast of "Gossip Girl" included Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen and Leighton Meester.

Wealthy but miserable, popular but disaffected, they backstabbed one another and held elaborate, gala-style social events; reveled in excess and power games; and had no qualms about ethics, appropriate behavior, or unashamedly using their socioeconomic class to their advantage (something that Safran is addressing in the reboot, as he told Variety in a recent interview, saying “these kids wrestle with their privilege in a way that I think the original didn’t”).

They were, essentially, kids running their own snarky, absurd and incredibly addictive soap opera – a satirical fantasy world full of money-fueled pleasures and lacking in any moralizing, which made for great escapism television. As noted in a 2008 New York Times article, ‘Gossip Girl’ “found a way saucily to make a virtue of vacuity and viciousness.” That is exactly what got audiences so hooked.

Tyler believes the timing of the series also had much to do with its enduring legacy. “‘Gossip Girl’ hit TV at probably the most perfect moment it could have: It debuted just as the US hit the Great Recession, at the end of the Bush years and in the beginning of the Obama years, and here you had a show that was documenting the uber-rich during all of those changes,” she said. “There’s also definitely something to be said about the New York City setting… It’s very much a successor to ‘Sex and the City’ in the way it used the city as a backdrop for its characters to play.”

But it wasn’t just the extravagant lifestyle that made the show a cultural touchstone. Among the glitz and the glamour-soaked parties, the fashion and bed-hopping, “Gossip Girl” also explored serious topics like substance abuse, eating disorders, sexual assault and suicide, giving teens not just an overarching storyline of bonkers privilege and all that comes with it, but also plenty of self-contained subplots to keep them talking for days.

It’s likely that, despite its efforts to be more “human,” the new “Gossip Girl” will follow a very similar model of entertainment.

“I just know this world and this language,” Safran told Variety. “I don’t know what it is! But whatever it is, ‘Gossip Girl’ is in my bones – and it falls out of me.”

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max The reboot still takes place at Constance Billard School, now rebranded as a co-ed rather than all-girls school.

