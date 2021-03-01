Golden Globes 2021 fashion: 'Hybrid' ceremony combines red carpet with bold at-home looks

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

The Golden Globes offered a taste of what awards style may look like in 2021, with this year's "hybrid" ceremony combining traditional red carpet moments with colorful at-home fashion

While a handful of presenters were pictured arriving in person, at either New York's Rainbow Room or the Beverly Hilton in LA, many of the night's most talked-about looks were beamed in virtually or posted to social media prior to the show.

Among them was Rosamund Pike's hot pink Molly Goddard gown and black platforms, which the British actress used to create her own red carpet moment on Instagram. Emerging from a hotel elevator, she performed a dramatic high kick before gliding down the lobby on her way to winning a best actress award in a motion picture musical or comedy for her performance in "I Care a Lot."

Elsewhere, there were plenty of bright colors and escapist fun on display -- from feathers to elaborate embroidery -- as stars posted their glamorous snaps to Instagram and Twitter.

Kaley Cuoco, nominated for her role in "The Flight Attendant," opted for a sparkling silver princess dress by Oscar de la Renta. Amanda Seyfried also chose Oscar de la Renta, channeling old Hollywood glamour in a stunning a coral gown with floral embellishments.

Some of the evening's big winners also wowed with their stay-at-home fashion -- not least Andra Day, who posted images of her herself in a silk dress from Chanel's Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2021. She later won a best actress award for a motion picture drama for "The United States vs Billie Holiday." Emma Corin, who took home a Golden Globe for her role as Princess Diana in "The Crown," meanwhile looked fittingly regal in a custom Miu Miu gown with an Elizabethan-inspired ruff collar.

Andra Day gets ready for the Golden Globe Awards 2021, wearing Chanel. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CHANEL

Those fortunate enough to walk the red carpet in person also brought pops of color and playful detailing. Angela Bassett wore a one-shouldered Dolce and Gabbana gown with feather trims, and Awkwafina went for retro wavy stripes.

Angela Bassett speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

But none could match Cynthia Erivo for boldness. One of the best-dressed stars of last year's awards season, she stunned in a futuristic neon green Valentino number with daring silver platforms.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

There was plenty of eye-catching menswear on display too. "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and co-star Dan Levy took a literal approach to Golden Globes fashion by pairing his chartreuse Valentino suit with metallic shoes and a gold sequined top. Leslie Odom Jr. also looked dapper in a dark pinkish-brown suit with mint green turtleneck, while Bill Murray shunned protocol altogether wearing a fluorescent Hawaiian shirt.



Leslie Odom, Jr. (R) and Nicolette Robinson prepare for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on February 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Phoebe Joaquin/Getty Images

Dan Levy posted images of his outfit to Instagram ahead of the ceremony, where his show "Schitt's Creek" was named best TV series (musical or comedy). Credit: Courtesy Lewis Mirrett

Several stars impressed in elegant black eveningwear amidst the color -- including hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who livestreamed from New York and LA respectively.

Laura Dern looked elegant with a Givenchy black pantsuit over a bra top, while Shira Haas, who was nominated for her role in "Unorthodox," gained plaudits for a floor-length black Chanel gown, which she wore in pictures posted online prior to the ceremony.

Laura Dern speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Rich Polk/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While the Golden Globes red carpet often hints at what to expect at the Oscars -- which have been pushed back to April -- it's unclear whether that remains true in this most unusual of award seasons. But Sunday's ceremony nonetheless showed that, red carpet or not, stars are ready to turn up.

Top image caption: Amanda Seyfried in a gown embroidered with taffeta pressed flowers, photographed by Marcus Mam.