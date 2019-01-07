Golden Globes 2019: Best fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

This time last year, the Golden Globes' red carpet was flooded with dark colors when almost every attendee wore black as part of Time's Up, a campaign launched by some of Hollywood's most powerful women to combat sexual harassment across industries.

The 2019 awards marked a return to the status quo, with Hollywood's biggest stars arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday night in the bold, dramatic ensembles we've come to expect from one of the entertainment industry's most glamorous nights.

That's not to say all has been forgotten: While demure black dresses were few and far between, Rachel Brosnahan and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden were among the attendees seen sporting "Time's Up" ribbons.

But the 76th Golden Globe Awards' red carpet will most likely be remembered for its combination of fairytale gowns and classic -- though no less dramatic -- Hollywood throwbacks.

Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Among the night's big fashion winners was Lady Gaga, nominated for her turn in "A Star Is Born," whose periwinkle Valentino dress appeared to honor that worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 original.

None could match Gaga's lengthy dress train (which was carried into the venue by two helpers), but there were flowing princess-style gowns aplenty. Breakthrough actress Kiki Layne wowed in a dreamy pink blush Dior tulle dress, and Constance Wu, star of "Crazy Rich Asians," donned a nude tulle skirt and bodice, tied at the waist with a playful velvet bow.

Awards' co-presenter Sandra Oh harked back to Hollywood's golden age by matching a draped Versace ivory gown with red lips and classic curls. (Her "Killing Eve" co-star Jodie Comer came in all-black, as if to remind us of the two characters' moral polarity). Similarly, Claire Foy, nominee for Best Supporting Actress, wore her hair in vintage waves paired with diamond earrings, crimson lips and a yellow dress embroidered with sparkling silver.

Elsewhere, the men showed they were willing to eschew tradition. Amid the usual gamut of smartly-tailored tuxedos were the likes of Timothee Chalamet, who donned a sequined Louis Vuitton harness, and "American Horror Story" star Cody Fern, who flashed some skin through his shirt's daring sheer panels (alongside unusual, hoof-like footwear, dubbed as "goat shoes" by some on social media).

Ever the audacious dresser, Billy Porter made a bid for the red carpet's most meme-worthy outfit.

His floral embroidered suit was accompanied with a matching cape and silky pink lining, which he proudly stretched out for the cameras.

Scroll through the gallery above for some of the night's best fashion on the red carpet. CNN's Stephy Chung, Oscar Holland and Heather Fulbright contributed to this report.