The royal Wii? Gold-plated Nintendo console made for Queen Elizabeth is up for sale

Written by Jack Guy, CNN

But you might need to part with $300,000 if you want to game in a style fit for a royal.

The special console was made in 2009 by now-defunct hardware brand THQ, the seller, Donny Fillerup, told CNN Thursday.

It was sent to the Queen as a marketing stunt but was rejected by her staff and returned to the company, he said.

THQ later filed for bankruptcy and its hardware stock, including the gold Wii, were bought by a private buyer, added Fillerup, who acquired the console in 2017.

The seller, Donny Fillerup, is a console collector based in the Netherlands. Credit: Courtesy Donny Fillerup/consolevariations.com

Experts have valued the console at up to $1 million, said Fillerup, 32, who lives in the Netherlands and runs online console database Console Variations.

"I don't want to be that greedy," Fillerup said. He declined to tell CNN how much he paid for the console four years ago.

So far Fillerup has received several five-digit offers, but he is in no rush to sell.

"I want to get myself my own place," he said, adding that he will be able to buy a small apartment if the console sells for the list price.

The console works and is in generally good condition, according to the listing

"The Wii-mote has some wear on the bottom," the listing reads. "My guess is that it was actually used at one point."

Queen Elizabeth II sits for a photo on Christmas Eve 2018 after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Potential buyers who want to check the provenance may be reassured by documents and emails, according to the listing.

The story of the gold Wii was widely covered by media outlets in May 2009 when THQ gave it to the Queen.

It was thought to have disappeared but reemerged into the public eye in 2019 with a spate of coverage in the gaming media.

Fillerup told CNN that the Wii is one of 350 consoles in his collection, which includes rare Nintendo prototypes.

The console was originally sent to Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Courtesy Donny Fillerup/consolevariations.com

Nintendo launched its Wii console in 2006 and sold more than 101 million units, the company said. The Wii was discontinued in 2013.

But it seems there may still be other gold-plated Wiis in existence.

In 2014, a London-based company, Goldgenie, was offering to cover everyday items, such as games consoles, bicycles and golf clubs, in 24-karat gold.

Covering your Wii in gold would have set you back $500 and taken about a week. The company remains in operation.