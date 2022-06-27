Glastonbury makes a visually arresting return

From high-octane costumes to awe-inspiring art and set design, the 2022 Glastonbury festival made a stunning comeback.

Glastonbury, the world-famous art and music festival set within 900 acres of the British countryside, made a sensational return this weekend after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. Boasting the title of the largest green-field festival in the world, it has long been an important pillar of the UK's art and culture scene. This year, Glastonbury celebrate its belated 50th anniversary (it turned 50 in 2020 while the live music industry was suffering travel restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing mandates) with performances by former Beatle Paul McCartney and disco luminary Diana Ross

Scroll through to see some of the most dazzling moments from the five-day event.

The Arcadia spider spouting flames during day three of Glastonbury Festival. Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion's stage look was a custom leather corset by Burberry. Credit: Matthew Baker/Redferns/Getty Images

Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers performs on the John Peel stage during day five. Credit: Matthew Baker/Redferns/Getty Images

Annie Clark of St. Vincent wore a Gucci X Adidas look for her performance on the Other stage during day three of Glastonbury. Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Roisin Murphy performs on the West Holts Stage during day four of Glastonbury. Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar donned a crown of thorns and a stream of fake blood for a theatrical performance on the Pyramid stage. Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen embrace after performing a duet of Allen's "F*ck You," dedicated to the Supreme Court's judgment to overturn Roe V. Wade. Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

A couple dressed as flower pots walk around the site during day two of Glastonbury. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dress codes went out the window. Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images

Danielle Haim from Haim performs on The Pyramid Stage during day four. Credit: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Charli XCX performs on the John Peel Stage during day five. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Skin of Skunk Anansie performs on the Other Stage during day four. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

The dramatic Shangri-La area of the festival. Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers had a painterly set design during her Glastonbury slot. Credit: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Fashion model and actress Iris Law is spotted in a carefree look. Credit: Mark Boland/Getty Images

Many festival goers opted for costumes over clothes. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A pair of performers on stilts ride through the campsite. Credit: Matthew Baker/Redferns/Getty Images

Disco legend Diana Ross headlined Glastonbury 2022. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images