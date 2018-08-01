architecture

Giant hands lift up Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Published 1st August 2018
Written by Jamie Robinson
This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.
A pair of giant hands lift the ribbon-like Golden Bridge up in the air above Vietnam's Trường Sơn Mountains.
The shimmering structure emerges from the trees of Thien Thai garden in Ba Na Hills. Set more than 1,400m above sea level, the bridge incorporates eight spans and extends 150m long. Its green hands have been aged, as if they've been there for centuries.
Visitors walk along the 150-meter long Cau Vang "Golden Bridge" in the Ba Na Hills near Danang.
Visitors walk along the 150-meter long Cau Vang "Golden Bridge" in the Ba Na Hills near Danang. Credit: AFP/Getty Images
Lobelia Chrysanthemums are planted along the latticed sides of the bridge, like purple embroidery. Opened in June, the bridge is reportedly part of a $2 billion project to accommodate tourists in the area.
A designer has yet to be attributed to the project, though concept renderings by TA Landscape Architecture can be found online.
AFP/Getty Images
Ba Na Hills is a mountainside resort, established by French colonists in 1919. Close to the city of Da Nang, it once held some 200 villas but today, only a few ruins remain. Ba Na Hills now holds a Fantasy Park and a French-style village, with cobbled streets.
