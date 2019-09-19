Ralph Lauren releases fashion tribute to Rachel Green from 'Friends'

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

For years, you envied her hair. Now, 25 years after the launch of "Friends," you can dress like Rachel Green.

Ralph Lauren has released a collection inspired by the aspiring fashion executive played by Jennifer Aniston, the series' chicest character and one-time fictitious employee of the designer. The collection's name? "The One Where They Wore Ralph Lauren."

Launched in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Bloomingdales, the capsule collection features wear-to-work looks based on already existing products that might have found their way into Rachel's wardrobe in 2019.

These include velvet jackets and turtlenecks, leather trousers and skirts in suede, leather and plaid, both in mini and midi length.

There's no menswear: this is a pure ode to Rachel. The selection comes from Polo and LAUREN Ralph Lauren lines.

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in the super popular sitcom "Friends." Credit: NBC Universal

"The collection is a celebration of the brand's role in the series," said Ralph Lauren in statement. "Just as friends proved to be a perennial favorite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren's timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman."

To feed fans' nostalgia, promotional shots for the line were taken on sets that replicated Monica and Rachel's apartment and the gang's favorite coffee shop, Central Perk.

This weekend, the set and collection will be on display at Bloomingdales' flagship in New York City -- where Rachel got her first big fashion job. Both sets will then travel to other Bloomingdale's locations across the country.

Ralph Lauren x Friends is the first collaboration from a major designer to mark the 25-year milestone -- though a Balenciaga coat made headlines last year for looking like a possible homage to an outfit worn by Joey Tribbiani in one of the series' most famous episodes.

It's far from being the only merchandise released for the anniversary.

In July, Pottery Barn announced a line of Friends-themed products with inside jokes from the show, including the infamous table from the aptly named season 6 episode, "The One with the Apothecary Table."

ASOS and H&M have plenty of Friends-logoed sweatshirts and T-shirts. Lego has created a replica of Central Perk, which comes with the main characters (plus Gunther, the café's manager) and features details like a cash register, menu board, flowers and even a cookie jar.