'Friends' props and costumes to be auctioned

Jessie Yeung , CNN Written by

Do you remember that episode of "Friends" when Joey and Chandler got robbed and were left with nothing but a canoe in their living room? Or the time Chandler accidentally said "I love you" to Monica while her head was buried in a turkey?

Now, fans of the hit '90s sitcom can buy and own the original canoe and turkey, as well as other iconic props and costumes from the show.

As part of "Friends" 25th anniversary celebration, Warner Bros. Television and movie-themed auction house Prop Store are selling a number of original and reproduced "Friends" items. Proceeds will go to the Trevor Project , a LGBTQ advocacy and suicide prevention organization.

The cast of "Friends." Credit: Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

The auction, scheduled for next month, includes replicas of the Central Perk couch and Ross' Holiday Armadillo costume.

There are at least a dozen items on sale, with estimates ranging from $1,000 to $15,000, according to a press release from Warner Bros.

"Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of 'Friends,'" said Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger in the press release. "The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world."

This turkey replica will be sold at an auction for "Friends" props and costumes. Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Online bidding begins on December 3 -- which is also known as "Giving Tuesday" in the US. Since 2012, people have raised funds and donated to charitable causes, as a way to counter the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Bidding ends on December 17.

Prop Store is known for selling props and production materials from widely beloved shows and movies. Earlier this summer, it held a massive auction that included Jack Nicholson's axe from "The Shining," Michael Keaton's complete Batsuit from 1989's "Batman" and Samuel L. Jackson's lightsaber from "Star Wars."