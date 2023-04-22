CNN —

One of the largest residences designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright is now up for sale for $8 million.

Called Westhope, the 10,000-square-foot mansion sits on 1.5 acres in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wright designed the home in 1929 for his cousin, Richard Lloyd Jones, who was publisher of the Tulsa Tribune at the time. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

A home that Frank Lloyd Wright designed for his cousin is going up for sale. Sarah Strunk

The sprawling concrete-and-glass property is coming to market after a two-year-long restoration project, according to the Wall Street Journal, which involved repairing its facade, updating the kitchen, getting rid of carpeted floors and restoring the pool and grounds. The home’s exterior is composed of stacks of patterned concrete blocks — now known as Wright’s “textile block” construction system — as well as 5,200 glass panes, providing sun-drenched rooms and views of the surrounding landscape.

Inside, the airy open plan includes five bedrooms and four baths, with some original wood furniture included in the sale.

Wright’s most famous residences include the iconic Fallingwater in the Pennsylvania mountains, his former desert vacation home and studio Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the quintessential prairie-style Robie House in Chicago. All of these properties have since been opened to the public.

The home's exterior, pool and landscaping have all been restored over the past two years. Sarah Strunk

Around 400 of Wright’s homes remain today and, with most still in private hands, they often resurface on the market. In February, the architect’s sole oceanfront California home sold off-market for $22 million, according to SFGate, but others have come up at more attainable price points. Last September, a six-bedroom home in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, that Wright designed in 1956 went on the market for the first time, selling for just over $1 million; in January, a three-bedroom Wright residence in Oak Park, Illinois, sold for $485,000. (Listing photos for the property, which the previous owners had lived in for some 60 years, revealed it was in need of significant restoration.)

Westhope is being sold by Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing touts that Wright only made a handful of concrete block homes in this manner, making the property a “remarkable rare jewel.”