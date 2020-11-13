architecture
Building for a flooded future: Architects are designing for the new climate reality
Updated 13th November 2020
Climate change is making cities more susceptible to flooding. According to a 2019 study, global sea levels are expected to rise between two and seven feet over the course of the century; by 2100, at least 190 million people could be living in areas below the projected high-tide line.
"If our findings stand, coastal communities worldwide must prepare themselves for much more difficult futures than may be currently anticipated," the study warned.
Separate research concluded that if the world does nothing to mitigate sea level rise, coastal flooding could cause damage worth up to 20% of global gross domestic product by 2100.
The threat of flooding is changing the way cities are built, and architects are adapting their designs to a new climate reality.
Using sustainable materials and innovative techniques, these designs from across the world could be increasingly important in a future where flooding might be widespread.
