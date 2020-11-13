Building for a flooded future: Architects are designing for the new climate reality

Written by Aaliyah Harris, CNN

"If our findings stand, coastal communities worldwide must prepare themselves for much more difficult futures than may be currently anticipated," the study warned.

The threat of flooding is changing the way cities are built, and architects are adapting their designs to a new climate reality.

Using sustainable materials and innovative techniques, these designs from across the world could be increasingly important in a future where flooding might be widespread.

Scroll through the gallery above to discover some of the world's most innovative flood-resilient designs.