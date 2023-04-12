FBI launches app to help identify stolen art

Written by Torey Akers

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper , an editorial partner of CNN Style.

Private citizens and art institutions alike can now track down stolen art conveniently from their phones.

The NSAF app was initially designed for law enforcement and art industry workers, but anyone in the world can use it to verify cultural property's legal status with a few taps and swipes.

"One of the biggest evolutions for NSAF was making it publicly available," Colleen Childers of the FBI's art crime program said in a statement . "Now, with the new mobile upgrade that we've undergone, we want to continue to push to make it a more user-friendly platform."

The app boasts search and filter functions that categorize art by description, location and genre, as well as sharing capabilities to help spread the word and submit tips directly to the FBI. The app is free to download and use.

The FBI's NSAF app is not the first time the public's cellphones have been deputized in the search for stolen art. In 2014, the art crimes team of Italy's Carabinieri released the first-ever smartphone app to enlist public support in the fight against cultural heritage crime.