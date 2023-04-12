arts

FBI launches app to help identify stolen art

Published 12th April 2023
A painting is carried to a truck as French authorities and members of the FBI conduct a raid to recover art at the headquarters of the Michele Vasarely Foundation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 11, 2023.
Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
FBI launches app to help identify stolen art
Written by Torey Akers
This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.
Private citizens and art institutions alike can now track down stolen art conveniently from their phones.
On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released an app-based version of the US National Stolen Art File (NSAF), its database of stolen artworks and culturally significant objects.
'Highly important' Chinese bowl fetches over $25 million at auction
'Highly important' Chinese bowl fetches over $25 million at auction
The NSAF app was initially designed for law enforcement and art industry workers, but anyone in the world can use it to verify cultural property's legal status with a few taps and swipes.
"One of the biggest evolutions for NSAF was making it publicly available," Colleen Childers of the FBI's art crime program said in a statement. "Now, with the new mobile upgrade that we've undergone, we want to continue to push to make it a more user-friendly platform."
Why is art so expensive?
The app boasts search and filter functions that categorize art by description, location and genre, as well as sharing capabilities to help spread the word and submit tips directly to the FBI. The app is free to download and use.
The FBI's NSAF app is not the first time the public's cellphones have been deputized in the search for stolen art. In 2014, the art crimes team of Italy's Carabinieri released the first-ever smartphone app to enlist public support in the fight against cultural heritage crime.
Experts reveal digital image of what an Egyptian man looked like almost 35,000 years ago
Experts reveal digital image of what an Egyptian man looked like almost 35,000 years ago
And in 2021, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) launched the ID-Art app, a tool that enables broader access to the organization's database of stolen art while simultaneously reporting and recording at-risk cultural heritage sites and objects.