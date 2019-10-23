Who will be named model of the year?

Written by Emily Dixon, CNN

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominations for the 2019 Fashion Awards, with model Adut Akech and designer Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta among those recognized.

The awards recognize "exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity has broken new ground in fashion" in the fashion industry, a British Fashion Council (BFC) press release stated. The winners will be declared during a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 2.

Adut Akech has been a CNN Style guest editor. Credit: yleen James / The Society Management

Two winners have already been announced. In June, Naomi Campbell was named as the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, with BFC chief executive Caroline Rush saying in a statement, "Naomi represents female empowerment, activism and glamor and her voice is used for great impact."

The BFC revealed last month that Giorgio Armani would receive the Outstanding Achievement Award. "Renowned for his timeless vision of style and the brands' ability to stay relevant, he has led the way where other brands have followed," Rush said.

Adut Akech: 'The word family has evolved'

Alongside Akech, Adesuwa Aighewi, Adwoa Aboah, Winnie Harlow and Kaia Gerber have been nominated for model of the year at the 2019 awards. The BFC announced last month that Aboah would also continue as the council's Ambassador for Positive Fashion for another year, after focusing on diversity in the industry as well as models' wellbeing during her first year in the role.

Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta is nominated for designer of the year. Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Gucci, Loewe and Prada have been nominated for brand of the year, while in the designer of the year category, Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee, Gucci's Alessandro Michele, Jonathan Anderson of JW Anderson and Loewe, Prada's Miuccia Prada and Kim Jones of Dior Men are in the running.

British designers Jones and Lee, both graduates of London's Central Saint Martins, are relatively new to their roles, both appointed to critical hype in 2018. Both designers have also been nominated in multiple categories: Lee in the British womenswear designer category, Jones for best British menswear designer, and both for best accessories designer.

BFC chair Stephanie Phair said in a statement, "I would like to congratulate all the nominees of The Fashion Awards 2019. Each and every one of them is being recognized for their creative excellence and innovation."

Top image: Adut Akech walking the runway in the Versace spring/summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.