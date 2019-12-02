Highlights from the Fashion Awards 2019

Written by Samantha Tse, CNN, Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN London, UK

The guests at this year's British Fashion Awards did not let the arctic temperatures deter them from delivering bold choices on the red carpet. The event celebrated the best in fashion this year, with celebrities, models and style icons embracing the occasion with strong sartorial statements focusing on British designers.

American actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who was announced earlier as the host, opened the awards wearing a fluid Richard Quinn creation. All eyes were on her as she surprised her audience with a song.

Quinn was nominated this year for the British Womenswear Designer of the Year and also dressed model Iris Law and Italian fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia in his Spring/Summer '20 runway collection.

Adut Akech won the award for model of the year. She has been a Guest Editor of CNN Style

Adut Akech wore a green Valentino gown. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani was honored with the Outstanding Achievement award tonight and he brought along some of his famous friends to celebrate the occasion. Actress Julia Roberts walked the red carpet with the designer, wearing a black crystal-studded black jumpsuit. Cate Blanchett, another longtime supporter of Armani, shimmered down the red carpet with an ivory tulle Armani Privé dress that featured dramatic ruffled detailing on the shoulders and down the neck.