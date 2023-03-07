What 'Everything Everywhere' has taught us about racism and representation in Hollywood

This feature is part of CNN Style's series Hyphenated , which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" features a dizzying array of plot twists as failing laundromat owner Evelyn Wang learns she's actually a superhero fighting to save her family and the world.

And the actors and creators behind the film are sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their own lives as the movie racks up honors and leads the way with 11 Academy Award nominations.

In acceptance speeches and interviews, the stars of the genre-bending multiverse movie have been outspoken about their experiences with racism and representation in Hollywood, noting how significant it is to receive this level of recognition in an industry that's been historically hard to break into for non-White actors. They're also sharing how their lives as immigrants and children of immigrants have shaped their work.

It's likely we'll hear from the movie's creative team once again on Oscars night.

Here are some of the personal details they've revealed so far on the awards circuit.

Someone marveled that she spoke English

In her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Michelle Yeoh said Hollywood "was a dream come true until I got here." Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh, who plays Evelyn Wang in the film, arrived in Hollywood after many successful years as an actor in Hong Kong.

She soon learned the reality of the US entertainment industry was different from what she expected.

"It was a dream come true until I got here," Yeoh said as she accepted a Golden Globe award for best actress. "Because, look at this face. I came here and was told, 'You're a minority.' And I'm like, 'No, that's not possible.'

"And then someone said to me, 'You speak English!' ...and then I said, 'yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned."

Yeoh was born in Malaysia and grew up speaking English , like many people who live in Asia and around the world.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is her first time receiving top billing in a Hollywood movie. Yeoh, 60, told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that it's been a long time coming.

"You receive scripts. And as the years get bigger, the numbers get bigger, the roles seem to shrink with that. As you know, as a woman, as an Asian woman... somehow they start putting you in boxes. And it's always the guy who gets to go on the adventure and save the world," Yeoh said.

Watch: 'I don't want to be a damsel in distress': Michelle Yeoh on the part of a lifetime

The part of Evelyn in the script from writer-director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert instantly grabbed her attention.

"This is a very ordinary woman, an Asian, immigrant woman, who is dealing with all the problems that we all can relate to," Yeoh told Amanpour. "And what I loved about it, it was like this is an ordinary woman who is being seen, who's given a role to play as a superhero."

No matter what happens on Oscar night, her numerous awards this season are a clear indication that Yeoh, too, is finally being seen in Hollywood as the versatile actor she's always been.

"Maybe I've been rehearsing for 40 years for this ultimate role," she says.

His phone stopped ringing because there weren't enough roles for Asian actors

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Critics Choice Awards in January. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ke Huy Quan teared up as he cradled the award in his arms.

"This is a really emotional moment for me. Recently I was told that if I were to win tonight I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category," Quan said as he won a Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for outstanding supporting actor for his portrayal of the hapless and heroic Waymond Wang. "When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Quan was born in Saigon and came to Los Angeles in 1979 after fleeing Vietnam and living in Hong Kong as a refugee after the war ended. He began his Hollywood career as a beloved child actor in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies." He kept on auditioning after that, but his phone stopped ringing, Quan told The New York Times

"When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities," Quan said during the SAG Awards.

Quan reimagined his career path, going on to study film at the University of Southern California and to work behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director. He wouldn't have another film role for nearly 20 years.

Seeing the Asian cast of the 2018 movie "Crazy Rich Asians" made him realize how much he missed acting. And as soon as he came across the "Everything Everywhere" script, he knew he was the right person to play Waymond.

His big-screen comeback has earned him rave reviews and numerous accolades , including Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for best supporting actor. And Quan, 51, says these days he's feeling more optimistic about the Hollywood prospects for him and other Asian actors.

"The landscape looks so different now than before," Quan said at the SAG awards.

He went on to offer words of encouragement for others who may feel the way he did for decades.

"To all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going, because the spotlight will one day find you."

His immigrant father helped inspire part of the movie's plot

Jonathan Wang speaks as the cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accept the Best Picture award during the Critics Choice Awards. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

On a night full of joyous exuberance, producer Jonathan Wang's speech at the end of the Critics' Choice Awards offered a somber reminder.

As he accepted the best picture prize, Wang invoked his late father and the characters Yeoh and Quan played.

"This award is dedicated to my dad, a Taiwanese immigrant who worked himself into an early grave," Wang said. "This is really dedicated to the Evelyns, the Waymonds, the immigrant parents who would kill themselves for us immigrant children, to give us a better life."

His name appears in the movie's credits, and the producer has shared more about him in several social media posts.

"From the butchered movie titles to the unapologetic Chinglish, a touch of my Dad lives on in this film," Wang posted on Instagram last year shortly before "Everything Everywhere" hit theaters.

The producer has said his father helped inspire one of the movie's many wacky plot twists — a film-within-the-film dubbed "Raccacoonie," which features a raccoon sitting on a chef's head. It's a reference to "Ratatouille" and a homage to his dad.

"Anyone who has Asian parents knows that they are famously bad at movie titles," Wang told The Hollywood Reporter . "My favorite one is, he said, 'Let's go see 'Outside Good People Shooting.'" That, Wang said, was his dad's name for "Good Will Hunting."

Wang again invoked his dad in an Instagram post after the 11 Oscar nominations for "Everything, Everywhere" were announced , describing how hard his parents had worked to keep their family bakery afloat and how watching the Academy Awards together was one of their few family traditions.

"After the commotion of nomination day faded, I finally got a moment to take a shower and have a second to myself," Wang wrote. "As the water ran over my stunned face, I sobbed tears of joy — deep tears of joy — finally feeling a release and acceptance that my Dad was, and is, so proud."

She feared becoming an actor because of what she didn't see on screen

Stephanie Hsu, shown here as supervillain Jobu Tupacki in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," earned a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the film. Credit: A24

As Stephanie Hsu stepped on stage to accept a "breakout in film" award at the Unforgettable Gala, which celebrates Asians and Pacific Islanders in entertainment, she thought back to a memorable moment in her childhood.

Hsu had been chosen to act out a fake lemonade ad in front of her school. She held the empty lemonade carton in the same way she held her award at the glitzy LA ceremony in December.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'That was really fun and I think I'm kind of good at it, but I should probably think of something more practical to do with my life.' And that was at a really young age," Hsu said, her voice shaking with emotion . "And I think it's because — I know it's because — this world, and the world of storytelling, felt so far away and so — like, if you don't see it, you can't possibly imagine that it's ever going to be you or your friends up there or people who look like you."

Despite her doubts, Hsu went on to study drama at New York University, become a Broadway star in "Be More Chill" and the "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical and land a prominent TV role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

But still, she says she had a hard time imagining she could succeed. That's started to change in the whirlwind of acclaim around her powerful "Everything Everywhere" dual performances as downtrodden daughter Joy Wang and ruthless supervillain Jobu Tupaki.

"I'm so excited," the 32-year-old said at the Unforgettable Gala, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. "I feel like I've never really allowed myself to love doing this because I've been so scared that it would never be possible. And I feel like this year has given me so much permission to truly love what I do, and I hope to make y'all proud, and I'm so excited to keep going."

Hsu has said her own experience growing up as the daughter of a Taiwanese immigrant helped inform her performances in "Everything Everywhere."

"What I was impressed by was the heartbeat of the story and this mother-daughter relationship," she told Women's Wear Daily . "It was almost like that dynamic was no explanation or discussion necessary. There was just something about it that I knew deeply in my bones."

"Listen, this ride is amazing, but that is real. We have not transcended this moment, right?" Hsu told the Times. " James Hong (who plays her grandfather in the movie) started acting at a time when people wouldn't even say his name, they would literally just call him 'Chinaman' and say 'Get on your mark.' Michelle waited almost 40 years for her first chance of being No. 1 on the call sheet, and Ke left acting for (nearly) 20 years. As successful as this film has been, the biggest fear on the other side is, 'What if this is my last chance?'"

When he started acting, producers said 'Asians were not good enough'

In "Everything Everywhere All at Once," James Hong plays a demanding father to Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn Wang. Credit: A24

James Hong has hundreds of acting credits to his name, but it took nearly seven decades for him to end up center stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"There is one of us who has been supporting ensembles for longer than any of us has been alive," Yeoh said as the cast of "Everything Everywhere" won the best ensemble award and ceded the stage to Hong, who's 94.

Hong noted the first movie he appeared in starred Clark Gable.

"Back in those days, the leading role was played by these guys with their eyes taped up, and they talked like this," said Hong, mimicking the offensive accent that was written for Asian characters at the time.

"And the producers said the Asians were not good enough. And they are not box office," Hong added. "But look at us now."

"I ended up in the early career mostly playing laundrymen, or persecuted Chinamen ... it was tough, very tough, to get out of the mold," he told Great Big Story in 2020

Watch: The actor with 600+ credits and counting

The opportunities for Asian actors were so limited early in his career that Hong co-founded his own theater company, the legendary East West Players.

"That started the industry noticing who we were," Hong told Great Big Story. "We weren't just extras, or gimmick people. We were in a play that we organized. We were the main, lead people. We were the actors. And we commanded attention."

As he commanded attention once again and drew a standing ovation from the crowd at this year's SAG Awards, Hong noted he hopes to be on the awards circuit for years to come.

"I hope I will come back when I'm 100 years old," he said.