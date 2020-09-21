Emmys 2020: Zendaya shines on an unprecedented night for awards fashion

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

There might not have been a red carpet or waiting photographers, but Zendaya still managed to steal the fashion limelight at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

At a highly unusual virtual awards ceremony, the "Euphoria" star wowed in two separate outfits on her way to becoming the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

The 24-year-old began the evening in moire and silk taffeta gown by Christopher John Rogers as she presented one of the ceremony's earlier awards. Part of the designer's 2020 ready-to-wear collection, the sculptural outfit featured a cinched waist and a plunging rectangular neckline.

Wearing her hair in a low bun, she completed the look with a selection of Bulgari jewels and a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. Rogers later wrote on Instagram that he was "grateful to have individuals who understand the zeitgeist, and navigate getting dressed and presenting themselves in these spaces with glamour, intelligence, and humor."

But the actress wasn't done there. Later on in proceedings, she appeared via livestream in custom Giorgio Armani Privé as she was awarded for her performance as recovering drug addict Rue Bennett. This second outfit saw her matching a sparkling bandeau top with a floor-length weave skirt adorned with large pink polka dots.

Zendaya accepts an Emmy for her role in "Euphoria" on Sunday night. Credit: Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Zendaya, who is set to appear alongside Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel "Dune" later this year, has established a growing reputation for her bold fashion choices. Her turn as Cinderella at the Met Gala was one of 2019's most memorable red carpet moments, while her pink Tom Ford ensemble was a standout outfits at the Critics' Choice Awards in January , one of the last award ceremonies before the Covid-19 pandemic brought red carpet events to a halt.

An unexpected night of fashion

With Jimmy Kimmel hosting from an empty Staples Center in LA, and nominees beamed in from their homes and private viewing parties, it was a surreal night for stars of the small screen.

But that didn't stop nominees -- and award presenters -- from dressing up for the occasion. Tracee Ellis Ross stood out in a Alexandre Vauthier gown and Jimmy Choo shoes, while Regina King posed for photos in a Schiaparelli couture look before changing into something more casual to receive an Emmy for her role in "Watchmen."

Some even recreated the glamour of a traditional red carpet photo shoot, with the cast and crew of "Schitt's Creek" posing in front of a floral backdrop at their own awards viewing party.

Others went more casual, with the likes of Jameela Jamil and Mark Duplass sporting outfits that looked closer to pyjamas than eveningwear. Jennifer Aniston also posted a picture of herself in PJs, although by the time she had arrived on screen alongside host Kimmel she had changed into a sleek black dress and diamond necklace.