Emma Roberts becomes first pregnant Cosmopolitan cover star

Written by Jack Guy, CNN

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts has become the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Roberts , 29, is expecting her first child -- a baby boy -- with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, which she first announced to fans in August.

The "American Horror Story" star appears on the US front cover in a pink long-sleeve crop top and skirt.

Other images show Roberts in a black bikini with a sheer gown, a white ensemble holding a croquet mallet and wearing a floral dress as she perches on the end of a diving board.

Photographed by Sasha Samsonova, the images accompany a story by Stephanie Danler in which the pair discuss books, motherhood and how to raise children in Los Angeles.

Roberts spoke to writer Stephanie Danler for Cosmopolitan. Credit: Sasha Samsonova

Roberts, who is Julia Roberts' niece, told Danler she is hungry and tired but having a healthy pregnancy.

"To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful," she said. "Then again, some days I feel like I'm being hijacked by something."

Roberts said she remembers begging her mother to have another child, and enjoying the eventual arrival of her younger sister.

The actor has appeared in "American Horror Story," "The Hunt" and "Holidate." Credit: Sasha Samsonova

"The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her," she said.

Roberts shared that there were doubts whether she could even get pregnant after she was diagnosed with endometriosis in her late twenties, and she froze her eggs as a precaution.

Roberts was diagnosed with endometriosis in her late twenties. Credit: Sasha Samsonova

"It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant," she said. "But even then, I didn't want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you're pregnant."

Roberts shared the cover with fans on Instagram Wednesday, and thanked Cosmopolitan for having her as the magazine's first pregnant cover.

The full interview is available on the Cosmopolitan website and in the magazine's December/ January issue.