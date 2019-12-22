French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro has died

Jackie Castillo Eric Levenson , CNN Written by

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who founded his namesake line in 1965, has died.

He was 86 years old, according to French media. His death was confirmed Sunday on the official Emanuel Ungaro Paris Instagram account.

"The Fashion House he founded in 1965 still bearing his name cries today this extremely talented Couturier," the Instagram post says. "He will stay in our memories as the Master of sensuality, colours and flamboyance."

According to Vogue UK , Ungaro was known for his "flamboyant use of pattern and elegant draping, creating pieces with an emphasis on the comfortable and flattering encasement of the female form."

French designer Emanuel Ungaro appears with his models at the end of his Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 high fashion collection in Paris, France on July 10, 2002. Credit: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

After about four decades, he sold the label to businessman Asim Abdullah for $84 million, according to Vogue UK.

"Until his departure in 2004 from the House he founded, Mr. Emanuel Ungaro has continuously driven the house forward every season with each new collection, by anticipating trends and reminding women of their power of seduction via his richly embellished designs," its website says.