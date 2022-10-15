Thanks to Elon Musk, you can now smell like burning hair

Written by Zoe Sottile, CNN

Elon Musk's latest internet jest has taken the form of a perfume with an unsavory scent: "Burnt Hair."

Musk first joked about a perfume that would have the tantalizing aroma of burnt hair in September on Twitter.

Because the fragrances won't ship until January, there aren't any reviews yet to say whether the product actually does smell like "leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," as the company describes it.

In the meantime, Musk appears to be enjoying the media attention on his newest lark. He switched his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman" and claimed to have sold 20,000 bottles

"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he wrote on Wednesday.