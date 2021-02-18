Ella Emhoff makes surprise runway debut at New York Fashion Week

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Ella Emhoff has made her official runway debut for American label Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week.

the event's sartorial breakout star. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris first caught the public's attention at President Joe Biden's inauguration, when her embellished Miu Miu coat went viral and made herthe event's sartorial breakout star.

Ella Emhoff in Proenza Schouler Credit: Daniel Shea/Proenza Schouler

Shortly after the ceremony, Emhoff was signed to IMG Models . The agency's formidable directory includes supermodels Karlie Kloss and Gisele Bündchen as well as Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Like many other brands, Proenza Schouler is presenting its Fall-Winter 2021 womenswear collection digitally this yea due to ongoing health and safety concerns due to the pandemic.

Their campaign video sees the concrete perimeter of the Parrish Art Museum in New York turn into a makeshift runway. According to the show notes, the range aims to "comfort, inspire, and empower the modern-day woman."

The collection blends sharp, structured tailoring with cocooning knitwear and an array of playful statement features from long fringed sleeves and soft padded slippers to leather socks under structured stilettos.