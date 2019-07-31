Written by Jack Guy, CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , is launching her own fashion collection, with proceeds to go to charity.

Jigsaw, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Misha Nonoo designed the workwear capsule collection, according to an article written by Meghan in British Vogue.

The project will benefit Smart Works, a charity that provides clothing and coaching to unemployed women looking for a job.

"Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity," wrote Meghan, who is guest editing the September issue of the magazine.

"Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

The Duchess chose 15 change-making women to appear on the cover of the magazine. Credit: PETER LINDBERGH/AFP/Getty Images

She goes on to address what she says is a common misconception -- that Smart Works provides makeovers or a fashion show.

"This is not a fairytale. If it's a cultural reference you're after, forget Cinderella - this is a story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape," she wrote.

Meghan was named a royal patron of Smart Works and three other charities in January, her first patronages since marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in May 2018.

"An acknowledged champion of women and their rights worldwide, the Duchess will motivate ever more women to come to our centers and get the job that will transform their lives," said Juliet Hughes-Hallett, chair and founder of Smart Works, at the time.

"The Duchess's patronage will inspire the women we serve and help them reach for the stars."

Guest editing British Vogue is one of a number of projects that have been keeping Meghan busy.

The duchess was working on the magazine even in the late stages of her pregnancy with Archie, born in May 2019, and she has brought a host of change-making women to the issue.

Student climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and actress-turned-campaigner Jane Fonda are among 15 leading female figures set to appear on the magazine's cover.

Titled "Forces for Change," the September issue also features a conversation between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama. It will go on sale on August 2.