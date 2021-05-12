Dua Lipa's Brit Awards outfits channel UK pop icons

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Dua Lipa channeled UK pop icons Geri Halliwell and Amy Winehouse as she sported both a Union Jack ensemble and a towering beehive at the Brit Awards Tuesday evening.

The singer seemingly paid tribute to two of the awards' most iconic outfits, arriving in a look that evoked one of Winehouse's red carpet appearances before nodding to Ginger Spice's famous British flag dress during her performance.

Dua Lipa performs on stage during at the 2021 Brit Awards. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lipa won British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year, for "Future Nostalgia," at the annual awards, which are the UK's equivalent to the Grammys. She also performed a medley of hits wearing a Union Jack-printed outfit that appeared to reference one of the most memorable Brit Awards moments of all time.

Lipa's Union Jack overcoat and wrap miniskirt bore a strong resemblance to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell's famed micro dress, which became an international sensation in 1997. She later removed the jacket to reveal a corset layered over an oversized black tie and white collared shirt.

Geri Halliwell performing in her iconic Union Jack dress at the 1997 Brit Awards. Credit: JMEnternational/Redferns/Getty Images

Halliwell wasn't the only British icon Lipa appeared to pay tribute to, with social media users quick to point out that her red carpet outfit had " Amy Winehouse vibes ." In particular, Lipa's look seemed to allude to the yellow Preen minidress and red Moschino heart clutch worn to the Brit Awards by the late star over a decade ago

Lipa's gold Vivienne Westwood cowl neck dress was overlaid with purple mesh and featured a sweeping train. She completed the look with purple platform heels and black stockings with garters, though it was the tall beehive -- a hairstyle that became synonymous with Winehouse -- that cemented the comparison for fans.

Dua Lipa poses for the cameras ahead of the ceremony. Credit: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Jewelry helped put a contemporary spin on the outfit, with Lipa wearing a variation on a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace recently made famous on TikTok. The accessory has become a cult item among fashion-forward Gen Zers, though Lipa opted for a more elaborate three-strand version rather than the popular single-strand one.

The apparent tribute comes just days after Winehouse's father revealed that the late singer's family is auctioning her yellow Brit Awards dress -- and other outfits owned by the singer -- to mark the 10th anniversary of her death. Winehouse's father Mitch told UK newspaper The Mirror that it was "overwhelmingly emotional" to see her dresses in storage, adding that proceeds from the sale would go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

The late Amy Winehouse a yellow Preen minidress to the Brit Awards in 2007. Credit: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images

Lipa, who accepted both awards wearing her gold Vivienne Westwood dress, used one of her speeches to honor the Britain's frontline medical staff. She also dedicated an award to Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, a British nurse known for fighting racial injustice, before calling for increased salaries for the UK's health service workers.

Referencing an initiative called "Clap for our Carers," which saw UK residents applaud the nation's key workers every Thursday night, Lipa said, "It's very good to clap for them, but we need to pay them."

"So I think what we should do is ... give a massive, massive round of applause and give (British Prime Minister Boris Johnson) a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our front line," she continued.

Other fashion highlights from the night included "Pose" star Billy Porter's sheer lace Threeasfour outfit comprising a sculptural tunic dress, platform boots and an oversized hat by milliner Stephen Jones.

Singer Rina Sawayama also impressed in a lilac ruffled Balmain 2019 gown with a power train, while Harry Styles turned heads in a brown graphic-print Gucci suit and leather handbag.