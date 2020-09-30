Protests, nature and a world in lockdown are captured from above in this year's Drone Photo Awards

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Animals, landscapes, protests and empty streets, all caught by photographers from hundreds of feet above, have been highlighted by judges of the 2020 Drone Photo Awards

The annual competition dedicated an entire category to pictures that showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with several haunting images of empty cities honored by the judges.

But shots of roads packed with protesters also featured, along with scenes from nature as seen by an eye in the sky.

The Siena International Photo Awards, which organizes the competition, selected dozens of images, divided into several categories.

It picked out as its overall favorite a picture of a school of salmon that formed miraculously into the shape of a heart.

The competition is open to all photographers, professionals and amateurs alike, and organizers say they receive tens of thousands of entries each year.