Written by Max Fraser Basel, Switzerland

Where Switzerland, Germany and France meet in the middle of Europe sits Basel and it is here that international art and design collectors descend for the annual Art Basel and Design Miami Basel shows every June. For the first time this year, these two fairs were physically connected at Basel Messe, the imposing exhibition center designed by Herzog & de Meuron.

I focused my attention on the hallowed halls of Design Miami Basel (the show originated in Miami, hence the name) where many of the leading design galleries from across the world showcase high-end and limited edition design objects with the view to selling them to the wealthy collectors. Indeed, for these individuals, it's increasingly important that the objects in their homes sit on a par with their art collections. An event like this brings the world's finest pieces to one place and the exhibiting gallerists were certainly reporting strong sales this year.

I caught up with a handful of this year's contributors to get their take on what makes Design Miami Basel a unique gathering in the world.