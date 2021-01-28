Demi Moore makes surprise cameo at Fendi's haute couture show

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Actress Demi Moore made her surprise runway debut on Wednesday, as she opened Fendi's virtual presentation during the couture shows at Paris Fashion Week.

The 58-year-old's cameo saw her wearing an off-the-shoulder black silk suit with wide-legged pants, elaborate statement earrings and a dark clutch. She later took to Instagram to describe the moment as "fulfilling a teenage dream."

Demi Moore walks the runway at a presentation of Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Credit: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images

The show also marked a debut for designer Kim Jones, who was presenting his first Haute Couture collection for Fendi since joining the label last September.

Succeeding the late Karl Lagerfeld as artistic director of womenswear and couture, Jones rose to the occasion with an impressive collection of free-flowing capes, shimmering evening gowns and androgynous men's looks.

before coming to rest in transparent boxes based on the label's "double F" monogram. His Spring-Summer 2021 collection, with inspirations ranging from Gian Lorenzo Bernini's baroque marble sculptures to Virginia Woolf's 1928 novel "Orlando," was revealed via a prerecorded video. To a soundtrack by composer Max Richter, models walked the dramatically lit labyrinthine set at the historic Palais Brongniartbefore coming to rest in transparent boxes based on the label's "double F" monogram.

Moore described the collection as a "beautiful and magical debut." She was followed on the runway by industry stalwarts like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. Iconic '90s supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington also appeared, while Moss' 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace was another surprise addition to the star-studded lineup.

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss appear together at Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Credit: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Imagane

"Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family," Jones wrote on Instagram following the show. "I love you all!"

Though Moore is known for her sense of style -- and for appearances on the covers of fashion magazines like Harper's Bazaar -- Wednesday's show marked her first major runway gig. It comes just months after her cameo in a video for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, where she was seen in a black leotard.

The Hollywood star has been dressed by Jones before. She posed in Dior -- where Jones also serves as men's creative director -- for a glossy photo book , celebrating his first year at the French label, that released in October 2019.

Related video: Everything you need to know about haute couture