A glimpse inside Demi Lovato's Los Angeles farmhouse

Written by Hanna Pham, CNN

There's no mistaking Demi Lovato's Los Angeles home for anyone else's, with eclectic furnishings and playfully decorated rooms reflecting the singer-songwriter's dynamic personality.

"It's totally different because the last house that I owned for myself -- I didn't have a vision for it," Lovato told Architectural Digest in a web-exclusive tour of the 8,500 square-foot modern farmhouse she purchased in 2020. "It was just this blank, white, minimalistic yet cozy home... I really loved living there, but at the same time, it felt empty."

This time around, Lovato collaborated with Argyle Design founders Kat Bell and James Drew -- who helped fill the home with fun, stylish touches, such as an enormous color-changing cloud lamp by Rania Peet that is suspended under a psychedelic mural by Jen Stark.

"I was in a place where I wanted everything in my house to be super trippy," Lovato is quoted as saying. "I wanted it to be kind of psychedelic and super vibey, but I also wanted it to have a good hosting energy for when I have people over."

The "shroom room" where Lovato and her guests enjoy listening to music while watching the interactive cloud lamp change color. Credit: Jenna Peffley

Bell has dubbed some unexpected items like the butt vases, breast-shaped salt and pepper shakers, as well mushroom-shaped stools as "LOL moments" to be found among the interior's maximalist aesthetic.

Lovato enlisted the help of Eva Seta, director of communications at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, to line her home with works by emerging artists from underrepresented communities.

In her Gucci Lilies wallpaper-lined kitchen, a painting by Lilian Martinez of a figure's legs is hung in the designated breakfast nook, while Yasmine Nasser Diaz's work "Truth or Dare" draws focus in the dining room.

"I wanted it to be a very queer environment," the singer said. "There's a lot of female empowerment as well, so keeping pieces that are representative of the female figure was very important to me. We live in a world that shuts you out of honoring female bodies, so I want it to be in your face in my house."

The "glam room" has a bold pink and green color scheme. Credit: Jenna Peffley

Evidence of Lovato's rock and roll sensibilities permeates the home. In the master bedroom, chic Beluga chairs by Atra (where her guitar can be found resting) are placed next to a silver bronze cheetah. A "glam room" becomes an optimal space for getting ready, equipped with a hair salon shampoo bowl and decorated with a neon sign reading "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile." The pool house was even converted into a recording studio, and it's there she conceptualized her latest album "Holy Fvck," according to the publication.

The sprawling six-bedroom home also includes plenty of calming spaces with a backyard that has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, fire pit, secluded patio and netted area for her beloved Yorkipoos, Batman and Cinderella, to roam around.

Happy with how cozy it turned out, Lovato said, "I have no reason to leave, this is exactly everything that I've wanted in a house."

Top caption: Demi Lovato at home in Studio City, Los Angeles.