David Bailey: 'London's got younger and I got older'

Written by CNN Staff

British photographer David Bailey has amassed a portfolio filled to the brim with celebrity portraits and fashion editorial, capturing stars and public figures from Kate Moss to Andy Warhol.

Despite his glamorous and international career, the 80-year-old East Ender remains passionate about his hometown. For Bailey, London is "probably the best city in the world."

East End by David Bailey Credit: David Bailey

"Any place where they speak over 100 languages every day it makes it interesting, because it's a real melting pot," he said.

According to Bailey, "New York is full of angst, everyone wants to succeed. They're over ambitious in New York, whereas it's a bit more laid back here."

East End by David Bailey Credit: David Bailey

For Bailey, the city continues to be the most creative and energetic. "Every day is fresh. It's like London's got younger and I got older."

Watch the video above to find out more about David Bailey's love for London.