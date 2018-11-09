Style CitiesView All
David Bailey: 'London's got younger and I got older'

Updated 9th November 2018
Written by CNN Staff
British photographer David Bailey has amassed a portfolio filled to the brim with celebrity portraits and fashion editorial, capturing stars and public figures from Kate Moss to Andy Warhol.
Despite his glamorous and international career, the 80-year-old East Ender remains passionate about his hometown. For Bailey, London is "probably the best city in the world."
East End by David Bailey
East End by David Bailey Credit: David Bailey
"Any place where they speak over 100 languages every day it makes it interesting, because it's a real melting pot," he said.
According to Bailey, "New York is full of angst, everyone wants to succeed. They're over ambitious in New York, whereas it's a bit more laid back here."
East End by David Bailey
East End by David Bailey Credit: David Bailey
For Bailey, the city continues to be the most creative and energetic. "Every day is fresh. It's like London's got younger and I got older."
Watch the video above to find out more about David Bailey's love for London.
