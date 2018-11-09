David Bailey: 'London's got younger and I got older'
British photographer David Bailey has amassed a portfolio filled to the brim with celebrity portraits and fashion editorial, capturing stars and public figures from Kate Moss to Andy Warhol.
Despite his glamorous and international career, the 80-year-old East Ender remains passionate about his hometown. For Bailey, London is "probably the best city in the world."
"Any place where they speak over 100 languages every day it makes it interesting, because it's a real melting pot," he said.
According to Bailey, "New York is full of angst, everyone wants to succeed. They're over ambitious in New York, whereas it's a bit more laid back here."
For Bailey, the city continues to be the most creative and energetic. "Every day is fresh. It's like London's got younger and I got older."
Watch the video above to find out more about David Bailey's love for London.