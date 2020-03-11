Dakota Johnson's elegant LA home is fit for Hollywood royalty

Written by Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Dakota Johnson is Hollywood royalty. The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and granddaughter of Hitchcock blonde Tippi Hedren (as well as Antonio Banderas' one-time step-daughter), it's only natural that she's ended up a leading lady in her own right.

It also makes sense that she ended up living in an enviable Los Angeles home that looks like a movie set. Opening her doors to Architectural Digest for its April 2020 issue, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star revealed a mid-century modern retreat full of warmth and elegant design details.

Personal mementos, like a photo from her appearance on the "Saturday Night Live" 40th anniversary show, are offset by paintings by the likes of David Hockney (a gift from Griffith) and director Harmony Korine, as well as plants -- lots of them.

Johnson told the magazine that she was "immediately drawn" to the house, which was designed by influential LA architect Carl Maston, for being "clean but also cozy."

To make the space more contemporary, she enlisted the help of design firm Pierce & Ward, founded by her friends Emily Pierce and Louisa Ward.

In their efforts to execute what Ward described to Architectural Digest as Johnson's "very clear vision," the duo transformed the interiors by sourcing vintage rugs and furniture, replacing the upper level's original cork floors with wood and concrete, and completely redoing the bathroom. (The "dusty-rose camel" cabinets were painted to match one of Johnson's sweaters from the Olsen twins' fashion label, The Row.)

The final result? A heavenly place to escape the bustle of Hollywood life, according to Johnson.

"With my job and the velocity at which my schedule can change, it's important for me to have a place to go to and it be mine," she is quoted as saying. "Psychologically, I'm moored somewhere. This place is my anchor."