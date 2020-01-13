Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Best fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

After the glamour of last week's Golden Globes , stars took a comparatively pared back approach to fashion at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening.

There were plenty of subdued color choices on the blue carpet, from Margaret Qualley's pale yellow embroidered dress to Cynthia Erivo's voluminous patterned Fendi gown.

But there were lots of bold shades on display too, with Laura Dern impressing in orange and "Fleabag" actor Andrew Scott in a double-breasted red suit with magenta shirt.

And Billy Porter, nominated for a best actor award, can always be relied on to add some sparkle. The "Pose" star arrived in a floor-length two-tone satin gown that showed off his huge collection of temporary butterfly tattoos.

A brief history of the red carpet

The Critics' Choice Awards are known for giving a good indication of who might be awarded Oscars in February. But they may also give us a hint at what the rest of 2020's red carpets may bring.

CNN's Oscar Holland and Natalie Yubas contributed to this report.